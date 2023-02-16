Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 179.31%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.