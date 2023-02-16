Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 16,022 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

