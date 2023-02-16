Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 471 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

