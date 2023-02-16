Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 946 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

