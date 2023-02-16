Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after buying an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after buying an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after acquiring an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

