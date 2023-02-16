Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 503,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vistra by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE VST opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,974.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

