Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

