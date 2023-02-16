Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $127.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

