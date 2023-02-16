Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,987 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of HTHT opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

