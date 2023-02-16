Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 32,910 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,598.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,318,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,433,401.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,598.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,318,292 shares in the company, valued at $40,433,401.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,045,784 shares of company stock worth $10,725,800. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

DNA opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

