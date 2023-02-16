Mizuho Raises SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $9.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,643,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

