Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moderna by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

Moderna stock opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock valued at $88,017,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.