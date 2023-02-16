Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

