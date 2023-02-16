Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

