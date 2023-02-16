monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 287,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 616,855 shares.The stock last traded at $157.00 and had previously closed at $145.48.
The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.
The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
