monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 287,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 616,855 shares.The stock last traded at $157.00 and had previously closed at $145.48.

The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

