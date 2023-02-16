Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

NYSE:MSI opened at $272.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,758 shares of company stock valued at $32,405,068 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

