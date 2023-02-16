MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 364,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 580,950 shares.The stock last traded at $11.66 and had previously closed at $13.39.
The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
