MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 364,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 580,950 shares.The stock last traded at $11.66 and had previously closed at $13.39.

The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

MRC Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

About MRC Global

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

