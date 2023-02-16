MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $45,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.80. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

