MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €239.00 ($256.99) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($263.44) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €227.00 ($244.09) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($237.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

