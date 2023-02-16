MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after buying an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 176.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 88,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,851,000 after buying an additional 42,906 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

