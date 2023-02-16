National Bankshares Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$8.44 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,375 shares in the company, valued at C$45,836.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

