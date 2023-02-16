National Bankshares Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.61.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$130,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,762.20. Insiders have sold 34,653 shares of company stock valued at $192,012 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

