National Bankshares Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$48.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFY. Cormark cut their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.45.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:DFY opened at C$36.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

Definity Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.