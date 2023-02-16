Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at €51.52 ($55.40) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 1-year high of €115.90 ($124.62). The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 36.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

