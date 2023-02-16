Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($58.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €51.52 ($55.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.03 and a 200-day moving average of €52.61. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 52 week high of €115.90 ($124.62).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.