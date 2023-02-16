Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €64.00 by Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €51.52 ($55.40) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a 12 month high of €115.90 ($124.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.61. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.