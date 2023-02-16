North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.77

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.77 and last traded at C$20.66, with a volume of 5096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.79.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$546.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.70.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group
In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
