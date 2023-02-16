NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.74. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

