NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 36,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,129 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

NU Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NU opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NU will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NU by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

