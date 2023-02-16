Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

Ergomed Price Performance

Shares of Ergomed stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.49) on Tuesday. Ergomed has a twelve month low of GBX 910 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,478 ($17.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £600.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4,422.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,236.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ergomed

About Ergomed

In other news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.33), for a total transaction of £1,681,250 ($2,040,847.29).

(Get Rating)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.