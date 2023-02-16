Numis Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.50 ($0.88).

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 73.95 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Currys has a 1-year low of GBX 52.65 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.30 ($1.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £838.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,232.50.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

