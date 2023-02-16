NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.85.

NVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James cut NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.71 per share, with a total value of C$410,916.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,788 shares in the company, valued at C$2,793,933.48. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$466,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,015,170. Insiders sold a total of 82,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,206 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.11 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

