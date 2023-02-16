NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR opened at $5,160.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,899.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,478.08.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

