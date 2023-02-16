Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.96

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 136499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.
Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.