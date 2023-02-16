Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.96

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 136499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

About Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $85,713,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

