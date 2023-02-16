Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Up 3.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $172.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.