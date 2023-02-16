Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Oppenheimer worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPY. StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

