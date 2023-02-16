Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

