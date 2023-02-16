Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Insider Sells £660,000 in Stock

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Paul Bolton sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($801,165.33).

Shares of Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.31. The company has a market cap of £138.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3,550.00. Oxford Metrics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.44 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.89 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Oxford Metrics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

