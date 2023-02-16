Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.59. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 47,688,578 shares.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.