PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 3.7%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.76. 62,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 283,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 491,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 208.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 342,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 818,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 232,267 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

