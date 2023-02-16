PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Up 3.7%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $37.76. 62,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 283,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
