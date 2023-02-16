Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 321 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $416.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

