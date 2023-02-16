Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.91. 5,063,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,012,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Specifically, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

