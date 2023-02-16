PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN opened at $32.68 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

