Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.86

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.86 and last traded at $143.47, with a volume of 82936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

