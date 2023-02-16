PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $138.70, but opened at $141.50. PerkinElmer shares last traded at $143.37, with a volume of 318,513 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

