Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($150.54) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Down 0.1 %
ETR:PFV opened at €161.40 ($173.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1-year high of €220.00 ($236.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
