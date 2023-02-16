Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.69

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 328228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Plains GP Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

