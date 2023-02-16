Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a C$117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.67.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$98.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.09. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.36 and a 52-week high of C$130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.