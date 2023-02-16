Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 5%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 406,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,203,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Proterra Trading Up 13.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

