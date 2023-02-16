Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 742,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

